With a sweep at Central Heights, the Lady Falcons are back at .500. The West Franklin High School softball team won at Central Heights Thursday 11-4 and 17-1.

The visitors jumped on the Lady Vikings early, scoring eight runs in the first three innings of Game 1 before CHHS came back with four runs in the bottom frame. West Franklin scored nine runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2.

Through both games, West Franklin’s Lena Walter allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits across 10.1 innings pitched. She struck out 15 and walked five. Walter helped her own cause by going 9-10 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two. Teammate Nevaeh Scott was 5-6 for a whopping nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

Viking senior Charlize Robertson worked 10.2 innings on the mound through both games, striking out seven and walking seven. She added three hits on offense with a run scored and an RBI.

“Charlize was on fire at the plate,” Lea Stegner, CHHS head softball coach, said. “She made contact with the ball every time she was up to bat. She came in to the second game to help out the team to finish the game. She was the rock of the team tonight. We are getting better at finishing the play. We are seeing the girls bring what they are learning from practice and putting it into the game.”

Freshman teammate Cameron Peel finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.

West Franklin (3-3) will host Osage City Tuesday.

Central Heights (0-6) plays at Chase County Tuesday in Cottonwood Falls.

WELLSVILLE

LOUISBURG — Big innings by the Wildcats boosted them past the Wellsville High School softball team Thursday. Louisburg swept the doubleheader 11-1 and 14-4.

Despite the lopsided score, the Lady Eagles built leads in both contests. In Game 1, WHS drew first blood with a run in the top of the second with a solo homer by Jadyn Troutman. Louisburg answered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame and the Eagles never recovered.

In Game 2, the visitors scored three runs in the top of the third to go up 3-1. The Wildcats countered with two in the next frame to tie the score. Wellsville took the lead again with a run in the top of the fifth, but things fell apart in the bottom of the frame. Louisburg scored 11 runs to end the contest.

Through both games, the WHS defense committed 11 errors. Offensively, the team put the ball in play with 14 hits and just five strikeouts versus three walks.

Troutman’s final line was three RBIs and two runs scored on two hits — a homerun and a triple. Jayden Hull had two RBis and Lexi McDaniel scored a pair of runs.

Hull pitched a total of 5.2 innings, allowing 12 runs (four earned) on 11 hits. She struck out five and walked four.

Wellsville (0-6) hosts Olpe/Hartford Thursday.

OTTAWA

BONNER SPRINGS — The Lady Cyclones strung together 26 hits and 17 total runs through Tuesday’s doubleheader at Bonner Springs. That was good enough to take one of two games to stay at .500 in an early season.

Ottawa lost Game 1 9-7 and earned a 10-0 shutout win in the nightcap. Bonner Springs trailed 4-1 through two innings in the opener, but bounced back to score four runs in the bottom of the third. Ottawa tied with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Braves had an answer again, scoring four more runs in the bottom of the frame. OHS scored two runs in the seventh, but the rally fell short.

The Lady Cyclones had 17 hits to Bonner Spring’s three in Game 2. Lauren Curtis belted a homerun as part of a three-run top of the first. Jutine Kennington, Alli Kerns and Curtis all scored two runs each in the contest.

Ottawa (2-2) is set to host Baldwin Tuesday at Orlis Cox Sports Complex.