After losing three of four games at the end of March, Lady Braves softball bounced back to win four its last six. That included a split Saturday on Senior Day against visiting Oklahoma Wesleyan. Ottawa University won 10-1 and lost 3-0.

Tomi-Lyn Hickman belted a three-RBI triple in Game 1, part of a five-run bottom of the fourth that made it 10-0 OU. Sierra Rettele and Savannah Holland finished with two RBIs each. Maddi Brown allowed just one run on three hits through five innings on the mound, striking out four and walking one.

The bats went quiet for the home team in Game 2. Ottawa walked 10 times versus one strikeout and tallied six hits, but could not scratch a run across the plate. OKWU’s Kaylee Clinton smacked a two-run homerun in the fifth inning that extended the Lady Eagle lead to 3-0 — where it would stay.

Ottawa (15-13, 7-3 KCAC) hosts a doubleheader starting 2 p.m. Tuesday against the University of Saint Mary.