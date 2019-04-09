Ottawa High School

at Lansing (Friday)

GIRLS (sixth out of eight)

100m dash: 2 - Summer Spigle 12.87; 9 - Addison Morris 13.77; 10 - Juliet Lane 13.95.

200m dash: 10 - Morris 29.68; 13 - Rebekah Wilcox 30.01; 18 - Bayley Clutter 31.98.

400m dash: 12 - Lyndsay Ware 1:09.80

100m hurdles: 6 - Alexis Williams 18.80

300m hurdles: 8 - Williams 57.56

4x100m relay: 4 - OHS 53.42 (Spigle, Morris, Wilcox, Lane)

4x200m relay: 5 - OHS 2:04.39 (Serena Fluke, Clutter, Chloe Goodloe, Wilcox)

4x400m relay: 7 - OHS 4:41.93 (Sofia Ficken, Ware, Lane, Spigle)

High jump: 5 - Payton Bruce 4-06; 6 - Sierra Ferguson 4-06; 8 - Fluke 4-02.

Long jump: 10 - Spigle 14-03; 13 - Ficken 13-08; 14 - Goodloe 12-06.

Triple jump: 3 - Lane 31-05.5; 5 - Ficken 28-07

Shot put: 8 - Theresa Bruna 31-10; 10 - Ella Keebaugh 30-10.5; 11 - Jaine Johnson 26-11.75.

Discus: 1 - Johnson 108-04; 6 - Bruna 84-08.

Javelin: 9 - Ficken 93-04; 17 - Keebaugh 63-08; 19 - Drue St. John 51-07.

BOYS (seventh out of nine)

100m dash: 18 - Andy Linder 12.74; 19 - Daniel Dandreo 13.26.

200m dash: 15 - Ethan Janssen 25.79; 16 - Lane Hughes 26.40; 18 - Nathan Livingston 28.43.

400m dash: 7 - Janssen 56.15; 15 - Payton Lee 1:02.53; 16 - Livingston 1:03.71.

800m run: 17 - James Burgoon 2:38.26.

1600m run: 8 - Josiah Jahn 4:52.25; 31 - Mark St. John 5:43.48.

3200m run: 3 - Jahn 10:27.38

4x200m relay: 6 - OHS 1:46.29 (Janssen, Lee, Cordell Gardenhire, Livingston)

4x400m relay: 7 - OHS 3:53.76 (Janssen, Lee, Gardenhire, Livingston)

Pole vault: 10 - Talan Morris 9-00; 11 - Aaron Quillen 8-06; 12 - Michael Powell 8-06.

Long jump: 16 - Hughes 16-02.5; 17 - Drew Wiggins 15-07; 18 - Aaron Clevenger 14-06.

Shot put: 3 - Jayson Brown 50-06; 15 - Aaron Doran 33-08.

Discus: 2 - Brown 134-10; 8 - Tyler Maxwell 102-02.

Javelin: 6 - Ryan Jensen 141-08; 10 - Lee 131-10; 11 - Elias White 128-10.

West Franklin High School

at Lyndon (Friday)

GIRLS (first of eight)

High jump: 1 - Lily Judd 4-10 (school record)

Long jump: 2 - Kamryn Prouty 15-05

Shot put: 2 - Brooke Flory 35-05; 5 - Jenna Walters 29-01.5.

Triple jump: 1 - Prouty 34-02.5 (school and meet record)

4x800m relay: 2 - WFHS 11:24.95 (Riley Zentz, Bailey Leach, Molly Rossman, Aly Hutchison)

3200m run: 1 - Rossman 13:56.70; 3 - Elizabeth Singer 15:19.33; 5 - Averie Tasker 16:02.47.

Javelin: 2 - Flory 96-05

100m dash: 1 - Prouty 13.41

1600m run: 2 - Rossman 6:29.84; 6 - Tasker 7:27.90.

800m run: 1 - Leach 2:40.43

4x100m relay: 1 - WFHS 55.36 (Zentz, Judd, Prouty)

400m dash: 1 - Judd 1:02.99 (school record)

4x400m relay: 1 - WFHS 4:30.70 (Hutchison, Zentz, Leach, Judd)

BOYS (first of eight)

4x800m run: 4 - WFHS 9:59.11 (Hassler, King, Link, Downey)

Shot put: 5 - Zach Yelland 36-02.5

High jump: 2 - Cade Fischer 5-10; 6 - Cameron Wise 5-04.

Discus: 4 - Yelland 101-06.5

100m dash: 1 - Brayden Singer 12.58; 2 - Wise 12.65; 6 - Lane Johnson 13.48.

Triple jump: 1 - Fischer 37-02

1600m run: 1 - Ethan Hatfield 5:07.78; 2 - Jeremy Haverkamp 5:19.48; 3 - Cole Rubick 5:28.68.

4x100m relay: 2 - WFHS 48.66 (Johnson, Fischer, Singer, Wise)

200m dash: 3 - Fischer 26.04; 4 - Singer 26.12.

3200m run: 2 - Haverkamp 12:01.02; 3 - Rubick 12:46.91; 4 - Hatfield 13:48.93.

300m hurdles: 2 - Justin Downey 50.59; 5 - Alex Osipovitch 51.22.

4x400m relay: 3 - WFHS 4:10.28 (Hatfield, Osipovitch, Wise, Haverkamp)

800m run: 1 - Hatfield 2:18.77; 3 - Nathan Hassler 2:37.72; 5 - Timothy Pearce 2:51.87.