LINDSBORG — Adam Nelson and Sheldon Paramore smacked four hits apiece and Ottawa University scored the most runs in a game since March 1. Braves baseball beat Bethany College Saturday in Lindsborg 9-5 in the final game of the three-game weekend series. The win saved OU from a sweep at the hands of the Swedes after Bethany won both games Friday, 3-1 and 4-1.

Ottawa grabbed a 6-1 lead in the fourth Saturday only to see Bethany counter with a run apiece in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. OU distanced itself again with three two-out runs in the top of the eighth, enough to secure the win.

The nine runs scored tied this year’s mark for the second-most runs in a single game (nine March 1 vs. Sterling and 11 Feb. 14 at Southwestern College). The Braves managed just two runs on 10 hits through the first two games of the series.

Ottawa (15-18, 9-15 KCAC) will look to keep the momentum up 4 p.m. today in a doubleheader against non-conference rival Baker University.