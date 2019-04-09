Franklin County was once again well-represented at state wrestling this winter. Both Ottawa and Wellsville High Schools sent a number of athletes to the postseason’s biggest tournament, with plenty of hardware returning. This year’s All-Herald wrestling team is as follows:

Bret Ferguson, Ottawa senior

One of two Cyclone seniors to qualify for state, Ferguson earned a regional runner-up in the 195-pound weight class. He wrestled his way to a 20-7 overall record and won his opening match at state.

Tucker Mace, Ottawa senior

Both Mace and Ferguson provided experience this season to a young OHS wrestling staff. Mace was a regional runner-up, went 1-2 at state and finished with a 28-14 record in the 182-pound weight class.

Collin Creach, Ottawa freshman

Creach was Ottawa’s highest-placing wrestler in his first prep season. He went 4-1 at 4A state, falling in the semifinals by sudden victory, but rebounding to take the third-place match in the 126-pound weight class. He finished 34-4 overall.

Robert Crooks, Ottawa freshman

Competing in the 106-pound weight class, Crooks placed third in regionals to qualify for 4A state in his first prep season. He finished the season 9-11 overall.

Richard Blevins, Ottawa sophomore

Blevins capped off a strong sophomore season by earning a trip to state, where he went 1-2. He finished as a regional runner-up and had a 19-9 overall record.

Kael Lane, Ottawa sophomore

Another talented underclassman for the Cyclones, Lane finished 2018-19 as a regional runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. He went 1-2 at state, finishing with a 22-19 overall record.

Austin Spangler, Ottawa junior

Spangler finished as a league champion and regional runner-up in the 160-pound weight class. He went 1-2 at 4A state to finish the season 18-12 overall.

Anthony Signs, Wellsville junior

Wellsville’s top finisher this year, Signs advanced all the way to the semifinals in the 3A state 152-pound weight class before falling in an 8-6 decision. The regional champion bounced back to win the third-place medal and finish 39-6.

Ethan Ewing, Wellsville senior

Ewing went 4-2 at state and won his fifth-place match in the 132-pound weight class to bring a medal back home. He was a regional runner-up and finished with a 40-10 overall record.

Ethan Elliot, Wellsville freshman

In his first taste of state action, Elliot went 3-3 and earned a sixth-place medal for the Eagles. He finished his first prep season with a 31-14 overall record and a regional runner-up

Wyatt Bird, Wellsville freshman

Also competing in his first prep season, Bird placed third at regionals to qualify for 3A state. He went 0-2, but did not get pinned. Bird finishes 2018-19 with a 23-18 overall record.