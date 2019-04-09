FORT SCOTT — Daidrien Aho delivered a clutch moment and Ottawa avoided being swept in its first tournament of the season. The Cyclone prep baseball team went 1-2 in Fort Scott over the weekend, beating Piper Saturday 6-5 thanks to a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh by Aho.

OHS climbed all the way back from being down 5-1 in the fifth inning against the Pirates. The team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and two in the bottom of the seventh. Aho finished with a pair of RBIs and teammate Chad Bones drove in three. Isaac Blaine struck out three in 2.1 innings pitched.

The victory was a rebound after Ottawa stumbled twice in close games Friday, falling to Eudora 7-4 and Pittsburg 5-3.

The bulk of Eudora’s offense came in the top of the third inning where the Cardinals scored six runs. The Cyclones countered with three runs of their own, but the team put up zeros over the next four frames.

OHS took a 2-1 lead in the nightcap against Pittsburg with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Pittsburg, however, scored four straight runs to distance themselves. Ottawa scored a run in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short.

Colby McCurdy pitched 4.2 innings against Eudora, striking out three. Jackson Murphy drove in two against Pittsburg, with the other RBI coming from Chase Bloomer.

Ottawa (2-3) hosts Baldwin Tuesday.