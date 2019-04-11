Neither West Franklin nor Central Heights prep softball managed a run in their Tuesday contests against a pair of tough opponents. West Franklin was swept at home against Osage City 17-0, 17-0, and Central Heights fell at Chase County 15-0, 17-0. Osage City is 7-1 and Chase County 5-3.

“The girls did not field well with several mental errors,” Lea Stegner, CHHS head softball coach, said. “They just could not make contact with the ball at the plate.”

Cameron Peel went 2-2 with a double and a single for Central Heights. West Franklin pitcher Lena Walter struck out eight in eight total innings of work.

Central Heights (0-8) hosts Mission Valley Thursday. West Franklin (3-5) hosts Council Grove Friday.