The Lady Braves sit tied for second in the conference standings after a Tuesday sweep. Ottawa University softball shut out the University of Saint Mary at home 1-0 and 10-0 to improve to 9-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Maddi Brown allowed just one hit across seven scoreless innings in the opener, striking out two and walking two. Brandi Cayler pitched five scoreless innings in Game 2, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out two.

Tomi-Lyn Hickman blasted a two-run homerun in the second inning of Game 2, part of an eight-run frame for OU.

Ottawa (17-13, 9-3 KCAC) plays 4 p.m. Thursday at York College in York, Nebraska.

BASEBALL

BALDWIN CITY — Ottawa University baseball set a pair of school records in its non-conference sweep Tuesday. Pitcher Stephen Norrell notched his eighth save of the season, hitting a new single-season mark for the program. The team also eclipsed its 2010 single-season record for stolen bases (93). Ottawa has swiped 97 bags this year with 11 regular season games remaining.

That was the cherry on top of the sundae for the Braves after beating Baker University 10-3 and 4-2 in Baldwin City. Ottawa scored seven runs in the top of the second in Game 1 to jump ahead. Jordan Henning homered and drove in three, and Kyle Bannister finished with a five RBI game.

Nate Doolittle pitched three scoreless innings in Game 2, striking out three and walking zero while allowing a pair of hits.

Ottawa (17-18, 9-15 KCAC) hosts York College for a three-game series Friday and Saturday.