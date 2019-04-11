The Lady Cyclones were shut out for the first time this season, falling Tuesday at home to Bonner Springs 2-0.

Bonner girls soccer scored the first goal of the match at the 28-minute mark in the first half. The scored stayed that way until the Lady Braves tacked on another goal in closing minutes of the match.

“All of my girls are learning how to play different positions,” Breanna Poe, OHS head girls soccer coach, said. “I have to teach them on the fly, but they are figuring it out and I appreciate that part. When they are on, they are on.”

Ottawa (2-3) hosts undefeated Baldwin (6-0) Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs have allowed just two goals through six matches.

Ottawa has wins over KC Washington 6-0 and Bishop Ward 6-1.