The former state champs were no match for Ottawa Tuesday. Lady Cyclones softball swept league rival Baldwin in their home doubleheader 6-5 and 10-6.

OHS built a 5-1 lead in Game 1 only to see Baldwin storm back with a four-run top of the sixth inning. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Justine Kennington reached on a single and Alli Kerns drove her in with the game-winning knock to give the team its second Frontier League win of the season.

Ottawa battled back again in the nightcap after the Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the third to go up 5-1. The team responded with three runs in the ensuing frame, and answered a one-run inning by its opponent by scoring two in the bottom of the fifth and four in the bottom of the sixth to take a commanding lead.

Freshmen pitchers Alex Powell and Emma Stottlemire picked up the win in Game 1 and 2, respectively.

“They come out and work hard every day and they both like to compete,” Amber Dickey, OHS head softball coach, said. “They are going to do what is best for the team.”

Ottawa (4-2) hosts a home doubleheader against Piper Thursday.