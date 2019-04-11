All of Ottawa’s offense came in the fourth as Cyclone baseball evened its record against league rival Baldwin. OHS won a low-scoring affair Tuesday at home against the Bulldogs 3-1.

Ottawa’s Chad Bones drove in a pair and Jackson Murphy had the team’s other lone RBI in the bottom of the fourth. That put the home team up 3-1 after Baldwin scored in the top of the third.

That was all the offense mustered by either team. Ottawa’s Jackson Murphy and Colby McCurdy combined to pitch all six innings, tallying five strikeouts each.

Ottawa (3-3) begins tournament play Thursday through Saturday in the De Soto Tournament at 3&2 Complex in Shawnee. The team is set to play Gardner-Edgerton Thursday, De Soto Friday and Lansing Saturday.