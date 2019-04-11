Senior leadership is prominent in this year’s All-Herald boys basketball team. Of the eight honorees from Franklin County high schools, five played in their final season of prep basketball with outstanding results. This year’s selectees from the 2018-19 winter season are as follows:

Jackson Dwyer, Wellsville senior

The 6-2 senior dominated in nearly every facet of the game for the Eagles. He led the team by averaging 22.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. The first-team all-league honoree also took 13 charges on defense.

Zach Vance, Wellsville senior

WHS also had a strong senior performance from Vance, who finished averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was a second-team all-league selection.

Kobe Johnson, Ottawa junior

Johnson was the offensive leader for the Cyclones in his junior campaign. He finished averaging 16.4 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the field through 21 games.

Jayson Brown, Ottawa junior

Not only a threat from the outside, Brown proved this season to be one of Ottawa’s most aggressive rebounders. He finished averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game from his guard position.

Matt Cubit, Central Heights senior

A strong season from the Vikings was thanks to senior leadership from a number of players, including Cubit. He was honorable mention all-league, averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game.

Bryce Sommer, Central Heights senior

Sommer earned the highest postseason honor for the Vikings as a second-team all-league selectee. He finished his senior year averaging 10 points, seven assists and five boards per game.

Tanner Sink, West Franklin senior

A senior leader for the Falcons, Sink was a strong presence down low for WFHS. He finished leading the team offensively with 9.6 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds per game an a Flint Hills Optimist All-Star Game selection.

Cade Fischer, West Franklin sophomore

Fischer wasn’t far behind Sink in terms of production. He finished averaging 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and more than a block per game in his second prep season. Fischer was also named honorable mention all-league.