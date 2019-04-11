WELLSVILLE — The Eagles have not slowed their pace even a little. Three games Monday and Tuesday equaled three wins for Wellsville High School baseball, pushing the team record to 9-0 to start 2019. WHS won at Baldwin 10-0 Monday, and swept visiting Bishop Ward Tuesday 11-0 and 14-5.

Through nine games, the Eagles have a run differential of plus-76 and have shut out their opponents five times.

Against 4A opponent Baldwin, the team scored 10 runs on 10 hits and tallied six stolen bases — two each by Dawson Donovan and Luke Richards. Kobe Channel was 3-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and Richards scored three runs.

Tanner Shalkoski pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10 versus two walks. He also had a two-RBI game along with teammate Jackson Showalter.

Wellsville plays at Olathe Heritage Christian Academy Thursday.

WEST FRANKLIN

POMONA — With a sweep of Osage City Tuesday, West Franklin has now won four straight to improve to 6-2 overall. Falcon prep baseball bested the Indians 4-1 and 7-6 (nine innings).

The Falcons came up clutch in both contests. With the game tied 1-1 in the opener, the home offense put up three runs in the bottom of the six to separate themselves.

In the nightcap, Osage City scored four runs in the fourth and another in the seventh to go up 5-2. Down to its final three outs, the WFHS offense forced extra innings by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. They matched an Osage run in the eighth with one of their own in the bottom of the frame, and got the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth when Nathan Hower drove in Ryan Schmitz.

Schmitz totaled three RBIs on three hits and three runs scored through both games. Caleb McKenzie scored three runs and swiped two bags in Game 2. West Franklin had 11 stolen bases in the doubleheader.

Gage Flager pitched six innings in Game 1, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out five and walked three.

West Franklin (6-2) hosts Council Grove Friday.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

COTTONWOOD FALLS — Vikings baseball rallied in its Monday doubleheader, but fell short in both games. Chase County swept Central Heights 17-10 and 8-7.

The Bulldogs built a 7-0 lead through two innings in Game 1 and never trailed. Central Heights put up four runs in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

The Vikings drew first blood in the nightcap, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. Chase County countered with three runs apiece in the third and fourth. Down 8-5, Central Heights rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh, but that was as close as it got.

The Vikings (1-7) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Mission Valley Thursday.