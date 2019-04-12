Lady Cyclone soccer was no match for one of the top teams in the state. Ottawa fell 7-0 to undefeated Baldwin — one of just two undefeated teams in 4A-1A — Thursday at home.

The loss marked the second in a row for OHS, and just the second time this season the team has been shut out. Baldwin, thus far, has only allowed two goals to its opponents through seven matches.

The Lady Bulldogs did most of their damage in the second half where they scored five goals.

Ottawa (2-4) will look to right the ship Monday at Wyandotte. The team will then host Kansas City Christian Tuesday at OHS.