OLATHE — The win streak ends at nine.

Wellsville High School baseball suffered its first loss of the season Thursday at Olathe Heritage Christian Acadmey, falling 12-2 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. That, however, didn’t stymie the Eagles from taking the nightcap by a convincing 14-4 mark.

The WHS bats got going early in the opener. Kobe Channel knocked a two-run homerun to plate Luke Richards in the top of the first. That was just one of four hits for the road team in Game 1. Heritage scored 12 unanswered, including a five-run fourth inning, while Wellsville struck out nine times at the plate versus a pair of walks.

Game 2 was a complete 180. The Eagles tallied 14 hits, and walked seven times versus four strikeouts. After falling behind 2-1 after one inning, WHS scored six straight runs to gain a comfortable lead.

Channel homered again as part of a three-hit game where he drove in two and scored three runs. Blake Ohlmeier went 3-4 with a team-high four RBIs and three runs scored. Dawson Reeve scored three runs and drove in two on a pair of hits.

Richards pitched four innings in the nightcap, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out five while walking three.

Wellsville (10-1) returns home to host Anderson County Tuesday.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Central Heights struggled to keep the ball in the yard Thursday, dropping a pair of games to undefeated Mission Valley at home.

The MV Vikings slugged four homeruns through both games, winning 19-5 and 17-3, both coming in five innings.

Central Heights (1-9) will look to end a six-game losing streak Monday at home against Northern Heights.