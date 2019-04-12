A big meet with tough competition proved challenging for Ottawa High School golf Wednesday. The Cyclone boys finished ninth out of 13 teams at Prairie Highlands Golf Course in Olathe, tallying a total score of 359 — 40 strokes behind meet champion Blue Valley Southwest (319).

“I don’t think anyone came away completely satisfied with their performance,” Mark Eggold, OHS head golf coach, said. “There were some really good teams at this meet and the wind made it challenging, but I think we can do better moving forward.”

Cade Gollier was Ottawa’s top finisher, placing 20th out of 78 competitors with an 86. He was four strokes behind the meet winner, Nick Limback of BV Southwest (74). Ottawa’s Dylan Fanning and Richard Blevins both shot a score of 90. Isaac Bones shot a 93 and Zach King finished with a 108.

The Cyclones have a busy week upcoming with a trip Monday to Shawnee Country Club in Topeka, followed by Tuesday at Osawatomie and Thursday at the Frontier League Meet hosted at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course in Spring Hill.