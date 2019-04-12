LAWRENCE — Devon Dotson is stepping away from Kansas basketball, but he isn’t saying goodbye just yet.

The freshman point guard declared for the NBA Draft on Friday but left the door open for a sophomore return to the Jayhawks, a scenario head coach Bill Self later said has “a great chance” of occurring. Dotson averaged 12.3 points on 48.2-percent shooting and 3.5 assists in his recently completed inaugural season.

“After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter the 2019 NBA Draft process," Dotson wrote in a post on social media. "I feel it's a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility.

“I would like to thank God, my family, coach Self, the entire coaching staff, and teammates along with the fans of the University of Kansas for their continued support."

The NCAA will for the first time this offseason allow players to hire agents and, if unselected at the June 20 draft, return to the collegiate level. However, Dotson may very well opt to not wait that long to make a decision to come back to KU.

Self said Friday’s news is the result of many discussions between himself and the Dotson family that ultimately ended with both parties on the same page.

"They felt, and I do not disagree, they could gather more information on exactly where he stands in the eyes of the NBA if he were to declare and get as much feedback as he possibly can,” Self said in a news release. “They made it very clear to me that in no way, shape or form is he saying goodbye or is he going to compromise his collegiate eligibility in order to get that information. He will follow the guidelines the NCAA and NBA have put forth to allow him to sign with an agent to get feedback and make the decision.

“We support their decision. Although we wish him the very best in his preparation for this, we also believe there is a great chance that he'll have a tremendous sophomore season at Kansas."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Charlotte, N.C., finished his freshman campaign as one of KU’s most accurate free-throw and 3-point shooters at 78.2 and 36.3 percent, respectively. Dotson notched 24 double-figure scoring games, including 12 in the team’s final 16 contests, while also finishing at 1.4 steals and 2.3 turnovers per game.

While there’s no finality to Dotson’s decision, it is the latest in a string of exits for KU.

Guard Lagerald Vick, the team’s lone senior, left the program in the middle of conference play on an indefinite leave of absence that became permanent. Sophomore guards Charlie Moore and K.J. Lawson announced their intention to transfer out of the program shortly after the season ended. Junior forward Dedric Lawson and freshman guard Quentin Grimes followed those announcements with their own declarations entering the NBA Draft, with junior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa both candidates to do the same.

Assuming Dotson returns to KU, the Jayhawks will have four open scholarships to distribute, pending the decisions by Azubuike and De Sousa. That number factors in the two commitments KU already has in the Class of 2019 — 6-foot guard Issac McBride and 6-6 forward Christian Braun, both four-star players ranked outside of the top-100 in 247Sports’ composite recruiting rankings.