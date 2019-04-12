Ottawa High School

Thursday at Anderson County

GIRLS (sixth out of eight)

100m dash: 3 - Summer Spigle 14.04; 6 - Addison Morris 14.36; 10 - Juliet Lane 14.45; 14 - Rebekah Wilcox 14.83.

200m dash: 7 - Morris 30.98; 8 - Wilcox 31.51; 13 - Serena Fluke 33.32.

400m dash: 7 - Lyndsey Ware 1:20.34

100m hurdles: 5 - Alexis Williams 19.51

300m hurdles: 6 - Williams 1:02.55

High jump: 5 - Payton Bruce 4-08; 9 - Sierra Ferguson 4-04; 9 - Fluke 4-04.

Long jump: 11 - Spigle 13-00; 15 - Chloe Goodloe 12.05.25.

Triple jump: 4 - Lane 30-07; 8 - Sofia Ficken 28-10.

Shot put: 2 - Theresa Bruna 32-03.25; 9 - Jaine Johnson 29-00.5; 13 - Ella Keebaugh 26-09.25.

Discus: 1 - Johnson 105-05; 7 - Bruna 86-06.

Javelin: 13 - Ficken 72-11; 17 - Drue St. John 64-10.

BOYS (fifth out of eight)

100m dash: 10 - Cordell Gardenhire 12.37; 22 - Andy Linder 13.17; 27 - Nathan Livingston 13.51; 32 - Daniel Dandreo 14.29.

200m dash: 13 - Gardenhire 26.86; 17 - Linder 27.74; 23 - Livingston 28.93; 24 - Payton Lee 29.04.

400m dash: 10 - Ethan Janssen 58.70; 20 - Lee 1:03.32; 23 - Livingston 1:04.17.

800m run: 18 - James Burgoon 2:42.71

1600m run: 2 - Josiah Jahn 5:08.33; 17 - Mark St. John 5:50.35.

3200m run: 1 - Jahn 10:48.80

4x100m relay: 5 - OHS 49.14 (Janssen, Gardenhire, Michael Powell, Lane Hughes)

4x400m relay: 7 - OHS 4:09.99 (Janssen, Lee, Gardenhire, Livingston)

Long jump: 24 - Drew Wiggins 15-10; 28 - Aaron Clevenger 14-10.5.

Triple jump: 17 - Clevenger 32-03

Shot put: 2 - Jayson Brown 47-04; 15 - Tyler Maxwell 35-11; 21 - Adam Doran 33-05.

Discus: 1 - Brown 142-04; 19 - Maxwell 99-07; 24 - Clevenger 95-06; 32 - Doran 78-01.

Javelin: 2 - Ryan Jensen 142-06; 9 - Lee 127-01; 21 - Elias White 107-03; 23 - Clevenger 106-00; 31 - Brodi Mesik 85-08.

West Franklin High School

Thursday at Northern Heights

GIRLS (first of 10)

Long jump: 1 - Kamryn Prouty 15-05.75

Triple jump: 1 - Prouty 33-07.5

High jump: 3 - Lily Judd 4-08

Shot put: 2 - Brooke Flory 35-11; 25 - Jaiden Layton 18-04.

Discus: 19 - Layton 48-08.75

Javelin: 1 - Flory 110-05 (school record); 25 - Layton 45-09.

3200m run: 3 - Molly Rossman 14:17.16; 6 - Elizabeth Singer 15:23.33.

100m dash: 1 - Prouty 14.86; 20 - Gabby Foley 22.01.

200m dash: 2 - Judd 29.86; 13 - Riley Zentz 34.69; 20 - Foley 45.26.

400m dash: 2 - Judd 1:06.07; 9 - Zentz 1:20.26.

800m run: 1 - Bailey Leach 2:43.45; 11 - Averie Tasker 3:27.67.

1600m run: 2 - Rossman 6:24.35; 3 - Maddie Montgomery 6:37.32; 7 - Tasker 7:27.97.

4x400m relay: 1 - WFHS 4:36.81

BOYS (first of 10)

Long jump: 2 - Philip Swank 18-09; 3 - Clayton Noyons 18-06.5; 20 - Colby Ifland 12-02.5.

Triple jump: 7 - Cade Fischer 34-07; 15 - Timothy Pearce 28-11.5.

High jump: 4 - Fischer 5-06; 6 - Cameron Wise 5-00.

Shot put: 11 - Zach Yelland 34-04.5; 16 - Brayden Singer 32-09.

Discus: 17 - Yelland 76-05; 20 - Ifland 65-09; 25 - William Mayo 48-09.

Javelin: 11 - Yelland 104-07; 13 - Singer 92-09; 20 - Wyatt Fuller 76-01.

3200m run: 1 - Jeremy Haverkamp 11:52.22; 2 - Cole Rubick 12:17.32; 6 - Nicholas Hatfield 13:57.35.

100m dash: 1 - Swank 13.11; 7 - Wise 13.53.

200m dash: 2 - Swank 27.03 (finals); 7 - Noyons 27.02; 14 - Fischer 30.02.

110m hurdles: 1 - Caleb McKenzie 18.88; 6 - Alex Osipovitch 22.57.

4x800m relay: 7 - WFHS 10:43.30

400m dash: 4 - Noyons 1:01.32; 8 - Noah King 1:04.09; 10 - Lane Johnson 1:05.66.

300m hurdles: 3 - McKenzie 49.53; 9 - Justin Downey 55.35; 12 - Osipovitch 57.86.

800m run: 2 - Ethan Hatfield 2:19.46; 10 - Kale Link 2:39.97; 16 - Pearce 2:59.96.

1600m run: 1 - E. Hatfield 5:18.75; 2 - Haverkamp 5:25.10; 5 - Rubick 5:34.85.

4x100m relay: 3 - WFHS 49.87

4x400m relay: 4 - WFHS 4:05.89