Riley Titus delivered the knock-out punch Thursday and Ottawa High School softball continues to hold its own against good competition.

The Lady Cyclones split a pair of home games against Piper Thursday, winning 10-9 via a walk-off RBI from Titus in the opener and falling 18-6 in the nightcap. The Game 1 loss was just the second of the year for Piper.

OHS built a 6-1 lead through four innings only to watch the Lady Pirates climb all the way back to claim a 9-6 advantage. Piper scored three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and padded the lead with one more in the top of the seventh.

That wasn’t enough to keep the floodgates from opening up to a Cyclone offense that had gone cold since the fourth inning. Camille Hadl-Raby, Emma Stottlemire, Kristen Shaffer, Kirsten Evans, Justine Kennington and Alli Kerns all reached base in the bottom of the seventh. Hadl-Raby was tagged out at third and Isabelle McCarty struck out to eventually bring up Titus with two-out and the winning run represented by Kennington at third. The sophomore smacked a 1-0 pitch for the game-winner, completing the comeback.

Kerns led the team with three runs scored, followed by Kennington and Evans who scored two apiece.

The bats couldn’t keep up with the Lady Pirates in Game 2. The visitors built a 10-3 into the sixth inning and tacked on eight more runs to seal the win.

Ottawa (5-3) continues league play Tuesday at Louisburg.