WELLSVILLE — Lady Eagle softball picked up their first wins of the season Thursday. The team swept South Lyon County, a first-year softball program, 17-1 and 17-0 in Wellsville.

“Everybody contributed offensively for us,” Chris Rose, Wellsville High School head softball coach, said. “We still didn’t swing the bat like I would have liked us to. We faced some slower pitching, but for the most part we did a nice job offensively. Scoring 17 runs is something we will take any time.”

Wellsville scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 1 and won in three innings. Jayden Hull belted a three-run homerun and Lexi McDaniel was the winning pitcher.

Grace Showalter and McDaniel both hit inside-the-park homeruns in Game 2 and Alli Ross smacked a two-run homerun in the route. Hull was the winning pitcher of the nightcapt, striking out six.

Through both games, Showalter finished a perfect 5-5 at the plate with three RBIs and a triple. Maggie Heath was 6-6 for six RBIs. McDaniel hit 3-5 with four RBIs. Julia Delgado hit 4-4 with a triple.

Wellsville (2-6) hosts Anderson County Tuesday.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

In its second doubleheader against a winning squad, the Central Heights High School softball team struggled to find its groove. Mission Valley swept the Lady Vikings 22-2 and 26-0 Thursday at CHHS.

“The games were tough and we struggled with fielding and getting our bats going,” Lea Stegner, CHHS head softball coach, said.

The home team tallied six hits through both contests and only struck out six times. Freshman Cameron Peel delivered the only score of the night — a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the third in Game 1 that drove in Layla Bones and Grace Wilson.

The Lady Vikings (0-10) will look to bounce back when they host Northern Heights Monday.