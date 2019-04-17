LOUISBURG — At the halfway mark, Lady Cyclones softball is sitting pretty in the standings.

With a sweep of Louisburg Tuesday, Ottawa High School (7-3) is tied for fourth in the 4A East standings with rival Paola. The team will get a test in its next doubleheader Tuesday when it hosts top-ranked Eudora (9-1).

Ottawa put up a strong offensive showing in Louisburg, tallying 32 hits through both games to win 13-8 and 7-4. Lauren Curtis scored three runs in Game 1, including launching a lead-off solo homerun in the fifth inning. Kristen Shaffer hit a bases-clearing three-RBI double in the top of the first as part of the four-run start for the team.

Alex Powell walked four and struck out three in four innings of work. Emma Stottlemire allowed one run on one hit in three innings, striking out one without a walk.

Stottlemire tossed all seven innings in Game 2, allowing four runs (two earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Louisburg rallied in the bottom of the seventh with five straight reaching base on an error and four singles. With two on and one out, Stottlemire and the OHS defense got a groundout and fly out of Louisburg’s Paige Eccher and Reilly Ratliff, respectively, to end the threat.

Powell drove in three runs, two off a double in the first inning. Riley Titus scored three runs on a perfect 4-4 at the plate. Isabelle McCarty belted a two-out solo shot in the second inning as part of her three-hit game.