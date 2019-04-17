LOUISBURG — Ottawa High School baseball earned its first sweep of the season, bouncing Louisburg Tuesday 10-5 and 9-5.

The Cyclone offense strung together 27 total hits through both games while walking seven times versus eight strikeouts. Jackson Murphy totaled four RBIs, three coming in Game 1 where he went 3-4 at the plate and scored three times. Chad Bones went 7-9 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Daidrien Aho had three total RBIs on three hits.

Murphy pitched a solid seven innings in Game 2, allowing five runs on 12 hits, striking out five versus two walks. Aiden Michel struck out three and walked two in five innings in Game 1.

Back above .500, the Cyclones (6-5) are set to host Piper Thursday before the team’s first home doubleheader of the season Tuesday against Eudora.