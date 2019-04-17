WELLSVILLE — Eagle bats started hot and cooled off quick through two games Tuesday. Wellsville High School baseball put up 16 runs on eight hits to take Game 1 of its home doubleheader against Anderson County, 16-3. The nightcap saw the WHS offense limp to one run on five hits in a 4-1 loss — the team’s second of the season.

Five runs in the first inning and eight runs in the third put Wellsville up for good in the opener. Tanner Shalkoski was the catalyst, going 1-3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Blake Olhmeier added three RBIs on two hits, and Kobe Channel scored three runs. Wellsville swiped 10 bags in the contest, three by Zach Vance.

Jeff Ebeck tossed five innings of three run (two earned) ball, allowing six hits while striking out five versus one walk.

Wellsville’s lone run of Game 2 came in the third inning after the Bulldogs had scored four runs. Shalkoski drove in Channel with an RBI double. Anderson County’s Porter Richards tossed 6.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits, walking five and striking out four. Dawson Donovan pitched three scoreless innings for the Eagles, striking out three and walking two.

Wellsville (11-2) plays Friday at Baldwin.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

A six-game slump was shattered when Viking baseball topped Northern Heights Monday 6-4. The team nearly rallied for the sweep in Game 2 of the doubleheader at Central Heights High School, but fell short 7-5.

The Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth in Game 1 to break a 2-2 tie. The Wildcats pushed two across the plate in next frame, but that was as close as it got.

Seniors Matt Cubit and Bryce Sommer had two RBIs apiece for Central Heights.

The Viking bats went silent in the nightcap and were unable to score a run until the bottom of the fifth — by which time Northern Heights had already put up seven on the board. CHHS scored one in the fifth and four in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-5, but couldn’t get closer.

Dylan Kimball, Tony Detwiler, Austin Coffman and Sommer had an RBI apiece in Game 2.

Central Heights (2-10) plays Friday at Council Grove.