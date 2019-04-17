Back-to-back tournaments equaled back-to-back wins for Ottawa High School golf. The team took first at the Topeka Hayden Invitational Monday and followed it up by earned top-dog at the Osawatomie Invitational Tuesday.

Senior Collin Hanson nearly came away with an individual victory for the Cyclones. In Osawatomie, he forced a play-off for first with Spring Hill’s Patrick Hartsock and came up one stroke shy to take runner-up.

“Collin made it exciting with the one hole play-off, but most importantly he has put together two good rounds back to back to help the team to consecutive victories,” Mark Eggold, OHS head golf coach, said.

Hanson finished with a 76 and OHS shot 333 as a team in Osawatomie, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Louisburg (346). Richard Blevins placed fifth with an 83, Isaac Bones placed eighth with an 87, Dylan Fanning placed 11th with an 87, Cade Gollier finished 12th with an 88 and Zach King shot a 96.

Ottawa’s Monday win in Topeka came by the smallest of margins. The team finished with a team score of 332, one stroke ahead of host Topeka Hayden (333) for the title. Blevins was Ottawa’s top finisher this round, placing third overall with a 79, six strokes behind individual winner Joe Bultman of Shawnee Mission Northwest (73). Hanson placed fith with an 80, Goller placed 12th with an 86, Bones placed 13th with an 87, Fanning shot a 90 and King finished with a 92.

Ottawa is back in action Thursday at the Frontier League Tournament hosted by Sycamore Ridge Golf Course in Spring Hill.