Facing tough competition, the Ottawa High School girls soccer team has dropped four matches in a row after starting 2-2.

The team fell 5-1 at 6A opponent Wyandotte Monday, followed by a 4-0 home loss Tuesday to Kansas City Christian.

“Like I said before, when they are on they are on,” BreAnne Poe, OHS head girls soccer coach, said. “We need to get re-focused. They are panicking a little bit, but we will get re-focused and we will be good to go.”

The Lady Cyclones have also had injuries to deal with, including starting senior goalkeeper Rachel Wilcox who was out during Tuesday’s contest. Freshman Chloie Ray stepped in for her first taste of varsity action.

“She did what we needed her to do and she gave a good effort, especially on the fly,” Poe said. “[The team] always gives me an effort. I was down a defender and down a goalie and that makes a world of difference.”

Emelynn Cruce scored the team’s lone goal through this week’s contests, a long free kick to put OHS on the board at Wyandotte.

Ottawa (2-6) plays Thursday at Spring Hill (6-3).