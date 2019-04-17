WELLSVILLE ­­— Early leads were squandered late by big innings from visiting Anderson County. The Lady Bulldogs swept Wellsville High School softball 10-1 and 9-5 Tuesday.

WHS drew first blood in both contests, starting Game 1 with a run in the bottom of the first off a Julia Delgado RBI to plate Lexi McDaniel. Anderson County countered with a run of its own in the ensuing frame and the game stayed tied until the fifth where the visitors plated seven.

Offense was hard to come by for the Lady Eagles, who tallied just two hits in the opener.

The team bounced back in Game 2 scoring two in the first and three in the third to go up 5-2. Delgado was once again the catalyst, smashing a three-run bomb for Wellsville’s only extra-base hit. The Bulldogs, however, kept Wellsville off the board during the final four frames and put up five runs in the fifth followed by two more in the sixth.

Jadyn Troutman finished with a pair of RBIs and Maggie Heath and McDaniel scored a run apiece.

Through both games, the WHS defense committed seven errors (five in Game 1).

McDaniel pitched 5.1 innings in the opener, walking six and striking out three. Jayden Hull totaled 8.2 innings through both games, striking out one and walking three.

Wellsville (2-8) is set to play Thursday at Eudora.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

The Lady Vikings are still looking for their first win of 2019, falling twice Monday to Northern Heights 8-2 and 12-2.

Freshman Cameron Peel has put together an eight-game hit streak and went 1-3 in Game 1 with both of the team’s RBIs.

“She has been working hard on her hitting and it is showing on the field,” Lea Stegner, CHHS head softball coach, said. “Central Heights as a whole is struggling on bring what we practice to the game.”

Mary Roehl scored twice on one hit. Charlize Robertson struck out five and walked eight in seven innings-pitched.

Layla Bones tossed five innings in the nightcap, striking out eight and walking four.

The Lady Vikings (0-12) play Friday at Council Grove.