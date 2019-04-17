High School track & field
Waverly Gene Farrow Invitational
Tuesday
BOYS
100m: 3, Phillip Swank, WF, 11.78.
200m: 1, Phillip Swank, WF, 23.68.
400m: 4, Clayton Noyons, WF, 55.61; 9, Bralen Bowker, CH, 58.32; 15, Noah King, WF, 1:01.87; 16, David Craft, CH, 1:02.29; 24, Kale Link, WF, 1:05.72.
800m: 5, Jeremy Haverkamp, WF, 2:16.
1,600m: 2, Tyler Stevenson, CH, 4:53.3; 3. Ethan Hatfield, WF, 4:57.78
3,200m: 4, Caleb Meyer, CH, 11:06.21.
110m hurdles: 4, Landen Compton, CH, 16.53; 10, Alex Osipovitch, WF, 21.64.
300m hurdles: 5, Landen Compton, CH, 47.01; 10, Justin Downey, WF,51.44.
4X100m: 2, WF, 46.49.
4X400m: 5, WF, 3:59.6.
4X800m: 1, CH, 8:41.75; 4, WF, 9:25.37.
High jump: 8, Cade Fischer, WF, 5-6; 14, Cameron Wise, WF, 5-4.
Long jump: 2, Phillip Swank, WF, 20-3; 6, Landen Compton, CH, 19-0.75; 16, Clayton Noyons, WF, 16-10.75; 23, Bralen Bowker, CH, 16-10; 37, Colby Ifland, 11-3.25.
Triple jump: 9, Cade Fischer, WF, 35-10; 21, Timothy Pearce, WF, 30-4.
Discus: 18, Jayden Lee, CH, 98-1; 19, Josh Thompson, CH, 96-6; 25, Josh Born, CH, 87-7; 34, Colby Ifland, WF, 62-11; 38, William Mayo, WF, 54-2.
Javelin: 17, Ryder Roll, CH, 108-10; 18, Jayden Lee, CH, 108-6; 25, Zach Yelland, WF, 97-4; 33, Josh Born, CH, 74-8; 36, Wyatt Fuller, WF, 69-0; 37, Colby Ifland, WF, 63-0.
Shot put: 12, Zach Yelland, WF, 36-5; 17, Josh Born, CH, 35-0; 20, Austin Coffman,33-11; 30, Josh Coffman, CH, 31-2; 38, Wyatt Fuller, WF, 26-1; 42, William Mayo, 23-9.5.
GIRLS
100m: 3, Kamryn Prouty, WF, 13.41.
200m: 4, Abby Brown, CH, 28.13; 5, Lily Judd, WF, 28.63.
400m: 2, Lily Judd, WF, 1:03.64; 6, Abby Brown, CH, 1:07.
800m: 2, Bailey Leach, WF, 2:31.31; 3, Lily Meyer, CH, 2:36.76; 9, Riley Zentz, WF, 2:57.6.
1,600m: 3, Madison Bridges, CH, 6:11; 4, Molly Rossman, WF, 6:16.
3,200m: 3, Lily Meyer, CH, 13:35.08; 5, Molly Rossman, WF, 14:20; 7, Elizabeth Singer, WF, 14:51.
300m hurdles: 11, Taryn Compton, CH, 58.85.
4X100: 7, WF, 55.8.
4X400: 4, WF, 4:32.
4X800: 1, CH, 10:54.55.
High jump: 2, Lily Judd, WF, 4-10.
Long jump: 6, Kamryn Prouty, WF, 15-8.5; 17, Taryn Compton, CH, 13-1; 24, Faith Mildfelt, CH, 12-1.75.
Triple jump: 3, Kamryn Prouty, WF, 33-3.5.
Discus: 19, Abbey Froggate, CH, 72-0; 21, Cyla Gardner, CH, 70-9; 26, Hannah Jumet, CH, 65-6; 34, Jaiden Layton, WF, 51-11.
Javelin: 2, Brooke Flory, WF, 108-9; 9, Jenna Walters, WF, 94-6; 21, Alexis Haynes, CH, 71-9; 34, Addey Froggate, CH, 58-9; 41, Hannah Jumet, CH, 53-5;
43, Jaiden Layton, CH, 53-5.
Shot put: 1, Brooke Flory, WF, 37-11; 7, Cyla Gardner, CH, 32-10; 8, Jenna Walters, WF, 32-8.