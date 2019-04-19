Friday

Apr 19, 2019 at 5:03 PM


Central Heights High School

Thursday at Rossville

BOYS

200m dash: 12 - Bralen Bowker 25.76

110m hurdles: 1 - Laden Compton 15.79

Long jump: 9 - Compton 17-07; 14 - Bowker 16-11.5

Discus: 22 - Jayden Lee 83-11.5; 26 - Josh Born 80-11.5; 29 - Josh Thompson 74-04.

Javelin: 15 - Lee 109-08; 20 - Ryder Roll 98-00; 26 - Born 83-07.

Shot put: 20 - Born 33-07; 30 - Thompson 29-11.75.

GIRLS

200m dash: 2 - Abby Brown 28.44

4x800m relay: 2 - CHHS 11:08.98

High jump: 9 - Abby Brown 4-04

Discus: 15 - Cyla Gardner 84-03; 20 - Addey Froggatte 72-07; 26 - Hannah Jumet 63-01.5.

Javelin: 26 - Froggatte 63-05; 28 - Jumet 54-02.

Shot put: 14 - Gardner 30-04.5

JV BOYS

200m dash: 5 - David Craft 26.87

Discus: 9 - Dominic Lopez 79-08

Shot put: 3 - Lopez 33-11

JV GIRLS

100m dash: 7 - Alexis Haynes 14.96

200m dash: 4 - Haynes 32.28

100m hurdles: 2 - Taryn Compton 20.58

Long jump: 10 - Compton 12-10.75

Discus: 9 - Haynes 61-08.5

Javelin: 5 - Haynes 68-06

Ottawa High School

Monday at Paola JV meet

BOYS

200m dash: 22 - Nathan Livingston 28.54

400m dash: 13 - Livingston 1:02.02

800m run: 18 - James Burgoon 2:40.51

1600m run: 9 - Mark St. John 5:48.52

Javelin: 14 - Brodi Mesik 83-08

GIRLS

800m run: 1 - Holden Seymour 2:48.17

Wellsville High School

Monday at Paola JV meet

BOYS

400m dash: 6 - Mason Pemberton 1:00.32; 21 - Eduardo Aragon 1:07.26.

800m run: 12 - Coy Jones 2:34.99

1600m run: 5 - Dawson Dwyer 5:39.46; 16 - Jones 5:58.26.

3200m run: 7 - Dwyer 13:42.38

4x100m run: 8 - WHS 51.90

High jump: 5 - Brady Williams 5-04; 10 - Pemberton 4-10; 12 - Aragon 4-10.

Long jump: 10 - Pemberton 17-08

Pole vault: 7 - Dwyer 7-06; 9 - Aragon 7-00.

GIRLS

100m dash: 23 - Payton Jacobs 16.64

200m dash: 22 - Julia Martin 34.91; 23 - Jacobs 35.07.

3200m run: 1 - Taylor Young 16:35.87

4x100m relay: 4 - WHS 1:02.61

4x400m relay: 3 - WHS 5:14.95

High jump: 2 - Jadyn Troutman 4-08

Discus: 6 - Jaiden Doles 79-02

Javelin: 1 - Troutman 113-10

Shot put: 2 - Doles 29-01