Central Heights High School
Thursday at Rossville
BOYS
200m dash: 12 - Bralen Bowker 25.76
110m hurdles: 1 - Laden Compton 15.79
Long jump: 9 - Compton 17-07; 14 - Bowker 16-11.5
Discus: 22 - Jayden Lee 83-11.5; 26 - Josh Born 80-11.5; 29 - Josh Thompson 74-04.
Javelin: 15 - Lee 109-08; 20 - Ryder Roll 98-00; 26 - Born 83-07.
Shot put: 20 - Born 33-07; 30 - Thompson 29-11.75.
GIRLS
200m dash: 2 - Abby Brown 28.44
4x800m relay: 2 - CHHS 11:08.98
High jump: 9 - Abby Brown 4-04
Discus: 15 - Cyla Gardner 84-03; 20 - Addey Froggatte 72-07; 26 - Hannah Jumet 63-01.5.
Javelin: 26 - Froggatte 63-05; 28 - Jumet 54-02.
Shot put: 14 - Gardner 30-04.5
JV BOYS
200m dash: 5 - David Craft 26.87
Discus: 9 - Dominic Lopez 79-08
Shot put: 3 - Lopez 33-11
JV GIRLS
100m dash: 7 - Alexis Haynes 14.96
200m dash: 4 - Haynes 32.28
100m hurdles: 2 - Taryn Compton 20.58
Long jump: 10 - Compton 12-10.75
Discus: 9 - Haynes 61-08.5
Javelin: 5 - Haynes 68-06
Ottawa High School
Monday at Paola JV meet
BOYS
200m dash: 22 - Nathan Livingston 28.54
400m dash: 13 - Livingston 1:02.02
800m run: 18 - James Burgoon 2:40.51
1600m run: 9 - Mark St. John 5:48.52
Javelin: 14 - Brodi Mesik 83-08
GIRLS
800m run: 1 - Holden Seymour 2:48.17
Wellsville High School
Monday at Paola JV meet
BOYS
400m dash: 6 - Mason Pemberton 1:00.32; 21 - Eduardo Aragon 1:07.26.
800m run: 12 - Coy Jones 2:34.99
1600m run: 5 - Dawson Dwyer 5:39.46; 16 - Jones 5:58.26.
3200m run: 7 - Dwyer 13:42.38
4x100m run: 8 - WHS 51.90
High jump: 5 - Brady Williams 5-04; 10 - Pemberton 4-10; 12 - Aragon 4-10.
Long jump: 10 - Pemberton 17-08
Pole vault: 7 - Dwyer 7-06; 9 - Aragon 7-00.
GIRLS
100m dash: 23 - Payton Jacobs 16.64
200m dash: 22 - Julia Martin 34.91; 23 - Jacobs 35.07.
3200m run: 1 - Taylor Young 16:35.87
4x100m relay: 4 - WHS 1:02.61
4x400m relay: 3 - WHS 5:14.95
High jump: 2 - Jadyn Troutman 4-08
Discus: 6 - Jaiden Doles 79-02
Javelin: 1 - Troutman 113-10
Shot put: 2 - Doles 29-01