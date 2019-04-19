Consistency will be key for the Cyclones moving forward, head coach Shawn Herrmann noted.

Just past the midway point of the 2019 season, Ottawa High School baseball sits 6-6 after falling 8-4 at home Thursday against Piper. OHS had won three of its past four games before the Pirates came out swinging.

The home team didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the fourth, by which time Piper had already put up seven runs (three each in the first and third). Ottawa had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning, but failed to get a run across. Colby McCurdy drove in Isaac Blaine with two outs, and a wild throw by the catcher attempting to throw out McCurdy at second allowed Chase Bloomer to score.

Piper’s Scott Lindblad answered in the next frame, sending a shot over the wall in straightaway center field in the game’s lone homerun. That bomb made it 8-2 Pirates.

The Cyclones again loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, and Jackson Allan got a run in by taking a pitch off the shoulder from Piper’s Logan Vogel. Aiden Michel took ball four on a 3-2 pitch in the next at-bat and Ottawa cut the lead to 8-4. That was all the team could muster, however. Piper’s Nate Golubski came in to relieve Vogel and struck out Bloomer and McCurdy with the bases juiced.

Neither team put up runs in the sixth and seventh, giving Piper a split after OHS won the first matchup 6-5 on April 6.

The Pirates had 12 hits to Ottawa’s 10. McCurdy, Blaine and Daidrien Aho made appearances on the mound for the Cyclones, with Aho striking out four in two innings.

OHS hosts Eudora (5-8) for a doubleheader Tuesday.