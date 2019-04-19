SPRING HILL — Three straight tournament wins has Ottawa High School golf soaring. The Cyclones won both the open and league tournaments Thursday at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course. The meet doubled as the Spring Hill Invitational and the Frontier League Tournament.

Not only was this the third straight win for Ottawa, but it was the third win this week.

“This was a rewarding tournament for the team,” Mark Eggold, OHS head golf coach, said. “Despite the cold, windy conditions, the team posted their lowest score of the year, and Richard Blevins and Isaac Bones shot their personal low score of the year.”

OHS shot 321 as a team, besting runner-up Basehor-Linwood (336) in the open, and Tonganoxie (346) in league. Richard Blevins (78) finished just three strokes behind meet winner Calvin Dillion (75) of Louisburg. Collin Hanson placed fifth with an 80, Bones placed seventh with an 81, Dylan Fanning placed 11th with an 82, Cade Gollier shot an 84 and Zach King shot a 97.

Ottawa will look to keep its momentum up Monday at Metcalf Ridge Golf Club in Louisburg.

WELLSVILLE

SPRING HILL — Wellsville was also among the 17 schools competing at Sycamore Ridge Thursday. The team tied for 10th place with a 386 total.

Jackson Dwyer placed 10th overall with an 82, taking home a medal. Gabe Good shot a 95, Luke Smith shot a 102, Dylan Schnoor shot a 107, Aiden Kearney shot a 109 and Garrett Jackson shot a 115.

The Eagles were coming off a Tuesay meet in Osawatomie where they placed fifth overall. Good was the top finisher, shooting an 85 to place sixth. Dwyer placed 10th with an 87. Smith shot a 98, Jackson shot a 102, Kearney shot a 109 and Kaylie Reese shot a 113.