POMONA — West Franklin cooled off a red-hot Chase County team Thursday. Falcon baseball earned a split with the visiting Bulldogs, dropping Game 1 6-3 and winning the nightcap 2-1. The victory snapped a nine-game win streak for Chase County and gave WFHS its seventh win in eight contests.

The Bulldogs had to rally to best West Franklin in the opener. The home team tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third, and took a 3-2 lead with a run in the fourth. Chase County answered with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, keeping the Falcons off the board through the final three innings.

Gage Flager finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Wes Ecord drove in a run, and Ryan Schmitz scored a run on two hits. Nathan Hower smacked a triple.

Caden Hamilton tossed 5.2 innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on 11 hits, striking out five and walking zero. The Falcon defense committed five errors in Game 1 versus one in Game 2.

Both offenses went cold in the nightcap. WFHS jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first until Chase County tied it up with a run in the third. The game stayed knotted up until the home team scored what would be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Clayton Noyons scored both runs for West Franklin with Schmitz notching an RBI.

Schimtz and Noyons combined to throw seven innings, allowing the single run on six hits (three apiece). Noyons struck out four and walked two.

Through both games, West Franklin batters walked three times versus 25 strikeouts.

The Falcons (9-3) are back in action Monday at Lyndon (7-5).