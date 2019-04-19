EUDORA — The Lady Eagles came up short against the leading team of the 4A East Regional. Eudora (11-1) swept Wellsville softball 10-0 and 14-4 Thursday, winning its eighth straight and sending WHS home with its fourth consecutive loss.

Wellsville managed a pair of hits in the opener, one being a Lexi McDaniel double. Jayden Hull took the mound and tossed 4.1 innings, striking out two and walking two.

The Eagles got up early in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the first and another pair in the third to build a 4-2 lead. As has been the case a number of times this season however, Wellsville lost its lead late. Eudora scored a run in the fourth, followed by an eruption of 10 runs in the fifth. The home team tacked on one more score in the sixth to end the contest.

Wellsville’s Julia Delgado hit an RBI double and scored a run. Jadyn Troutman notched an RBI while Maggie Heath, Grace Showalter and McDaniel all scored a run apiece.

Wellsville (2-10) will look to regroup Monday at Baldwin.