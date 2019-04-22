TAVARES, Florida — In its second season as a program, the Ottawa University women’s beach volleyball team brought home a big victory from Florida. The Lady Braves earned the NAIA Silver Playoffs Championship Saturday, winning its final two matches to take the title in the AVCA Small College Beach Championship at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Florida (about 40 miles northwest of Orlando).

Ottawa lost all three of its pool play matches against 2018 champion Webber International 4-1, Vanguard University 5-0 and Warner University 3-2. The team bounced back in the NAIA Silver bracket, topping William Carey University 4-1 in the first round, and Southeastern University 4-1 in the title match.

Ottawa finishes its season 3-18 overall.