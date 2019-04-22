SALINA — Aaron Cross got the walk-off knock in Game 1, and Kansas Wesleyan went on to sweep Ottawa University over the weekend. The Coyotes beat OU baseball 4-3 Friday in nine innings followed by wins of 8-6 and 12-3 on doubleheader Saturday.

The Braves scored all three of their runs in the first three innings of the opener before KWU got on the board. Both offenses were kept silent through four innings until the Coyotes got a run across in the bottom of the eighth to make it 3-2 Braves. Cross hit an RBI single off OU pitcher Stephen Norrell.

Norrell stayed on for the ninth and got two outs while allowing a single. A subsequent walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Cross, who drove a 3-2 pitch back up the middle to score two runners and give Kansas Wesleyan the win.

The Braves again found themselves in a close battle in the second game of the series. An RBI single by Jeremiah Arellano in the fifth tied the score at 1-1, but KWU bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The home team extended its lead to 8-2 after scoring two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Ottawa nearly staged a ninth-inning rally when the first three batters reached without an out. Sheldon Paramore hit an RBI single to bring up Elliot Antonetty who blasted a three-run homerun to left. Following a pitching change, OU did not have another baserunner and the rally fell short, 8-6.

Antonetty finished the series with four RBIs on three hits and three walks. Arellano drove in two on four hits and scored two runs.

Ottawa (18-23, 10-20 KCAC) closes out its regular season at home. The team hosts non-conference opponent Ecclesia College Tuesday for a doubleheader. The final series is set for Friday and Saturday when No. 12 Oklahoma Wesleyan comes to town for three games.