LAWRENCE — Former Ottawa High School standout Kord Ferguson was among the thousands of athletes competing at the Kansas Relays this past week. Ferguson, now in his senior season at the University of Alabama, won the shot put event and placed fourth in discus.

He threw a distance of 19.36m in the shot put, besting the runner-up Nicholas Cogill of Nebraska by more than two meters. It was Ferguson’s second shot put win of the outdoor season, his first coming at the Crimson Tide Invitational where he threw 19.61m.

His throw of 60.85 in discus was a season best.

Ferguson is coming off an indoor season where he finished sixth in the NCAA Indoor Championships shot put event.