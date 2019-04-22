SALINA — Both Ottawa University softball and baseball suffered walk-off losses via a two-out base hit. Kansas Wesleyan’s Anna Grace Williams scored Alyssa Garza from second in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Coyotes an 8-7 win in the first of two games this weekend in Salina. The Lady Braves bounced back to win the nightcap 12-3.

Grace William’s knock completed a rally for KWU, which was down 5-2 heading into the fifth inning.

Through both games, Ottawa’s offense collected 28 hits (14 in each contest). The team’s bats showed up in a big way in Game 2. OU came out and scored three runs in the top of the first, all off of a bases-clearing, two-out double by Lyndsey Loomis.

Ahead 4-3 heading into the fifth, the Lady Brave bats erupted for eight runs (five in the sixth) to close out the contest. Loomis struck again with a bases-loaded, two-RBI single in the fifth. Ellena Cott-Laurie belted a two-run homerun in the top of the sixth and the road team ran up the score.

Through both games, Cott-Laurie was 5-7 at the plate with four RBIs and four runs scored. Loomis finished with six RBIs on four hits. Allison Kearney scored five runs and drove in three.

Kylee Saunders got the win in Game 2, pitching four innings of three-run ball (two earned).

Ottawa (21-17, 13-7 KCAC) hosts Bethel College Tuesday for its final regular season home doubleheader.