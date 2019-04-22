DAVENPORT, Iowa — A four-match win streak gives the Ottawa University men’s lacrosse team a share of the KCAC regular season title. The team (7-5, 5-1 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) defeated Saint Ambrose University 10-7 Saturday in Davenport, Iowa. It was the final regular season match for OU with the KCAC quarterfinals set to start Thursday in Leavenworth. Ottawa will play No. 4 Missouri Valley College ­­— the team that also shares the KCAC Championship.

The Braves scored goals in bunches against Saint Ambrose. On three separate occasions in the match, Ottawa scored three consecutive goals. The biggest scoring run came late after Saint Ambrose scored twice in less than two minutes to cut the lead to 7-6. At the 1:14 mark of the third period — 35 seconds after the home team’s last goal — OU’s Brandon DeMarco scored to start the run. Aidan Baker and Pearson Willis went back-to-back within 33 seconds of each other in the fourth period — Baker at the 9:13 mark and Willis at the 8:40 mark — and Saint Ambrose did not score against until less than four minutes remained.

Baker and DeMarco finished with three goals apiece, while Willis and Jacob Shafer each scored twice.

WOMEN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A narrow loss to Saint Ambrose Saturday snapped a five-match win streak for the Lady Braves. Ottawa women’s lacrosse ended the regular season with a 15-13 loss.

A goal by Monica Otero at the 11:14 mark in the second half capped off a 3-0 run by Ottawa and tied the score 11-11. Saint Ambrose countered with three straight goals in 35 seconds and finished the match on a 5-2 run.

The home team had the early advantage, scoring seven unanswered goals in nine minutes to go up 7-1. The Lady Braves struck back with a 4-0 run, two goals each scored by Ady Barraza and Otero. Those two finished leading the OU offense. Otero had six goals on 11 shots, while Barraza had five goals on eight shots. Katherine Ketter and Anal Ortiz-Cloninger scored a goal each for Ottawa.

OU (6-7) is set to play in the KCAC semifinals Thursday.