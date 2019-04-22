Ottawa High School
Thursday at Bonner Springs
BOYS
100m dash: 11 - Cordell Gardenhire 12.68; 18 - Andy Linder 13.34; 22 - Lane Hughes 13.57.
200m dash: 8 - Gardenhire 25.47; 21 - Linder 27.43; 26 - Daniel Dandreo 28.32.
400m dash: 16 - Payton Lee 1:06.29; 17 - Dandreo 1:08.52.
1600m run: 4 - Josiah Jahn 4:59.82
3200m run: 2 - Jahn 10:49.09
4x100m relay: 3 - OHS 49.01
800m medley relay: 3 - OHS 1:47.03
High jump: 8 - Jason Nesmith 4-08
Long jump: 18 - Hughes 15-04
Discus: 1 - Jayson Brown 150-04.5; 16 - Aaron Doran 93-00; 19 - Adam Doran 88-03.
Javelin: 1 - Ryan Jensen 160-08; 5 - Lee 133-08; 12 - Elias White 114-01.
Shot put: 1 - Brown 50-03; 2 - Aaron Doran 45-02.25; 14 - Adam Doran 36-03.25.
GIRLS
100m dash: 11 - Juliet Lane 14.78; 12 - Addison Morris 14.83; 15 - Rebekah Wilcox 15.30.
200m dash: 7 - Wilcox 31.30; 11 - Morris 32.08; 16 - Serena Fluke 33.14.
400m dash: 1 - Summer Spigle 1:03.59
100m hurdles: 1 - Alexis Williams 18.31
300m hurldes: 7 - Williams 58.75
4x100m relay: 2 - OHS 57.26
800m medley relay: 3 - OHS 2:10.21
High jump: 1 - Payton Bruce 5-00; 4 - Sierra Ferguson 4-08; 8 - Fluke 4-02.
Long jump: 7 - Spigle 14-05; 10 - Chloe Goodloe 12-08.
Triple jump: 4 - Lane 30-11; 5 - Sofia Ficken 30-03.
Discus: 2 - Jaine Johnson 110-10; 7 - Theresa Bruna 90-01.
Javelin: 6 - Ficken 79-10; 8 - Ella Keebaugh 78-07; 14 - Drue St. John 56-10.
Shot put: 5 - Bruna 32-09.25; 11 - Johnson 26-11.75; 12 - Keebaugh 25-08.5.
Wellsville High School
at KU Relays
GIRLS
400m dash: 23 - Paige McDaniel 1:01.80
800m run: 17 - McDaniel 2:23.85
Javelin: 14 - Jadyn Troutman 122-01
BOYS
800m run: 35 - Josh Brewster 2:12.34
West Franklin High School
at Eudora (Cardinal Relays)
GIRLS (second of 11)
100m dash: 2 - Kamryn Prouty 13.22; 19 - Gabby Foley 19.52.
200m dash: 3 - Lily Judd 28.45; 15 - Foley 41.48.
400m dash: 1 - Judd 1:02.59
800m run: 1 - Bailey Leach 2:29.86; 6 - Maddie Montgomery 2:47.70; 12 - Riley Zentz 2:53.31; 16 - Averie Tasker 3:15.90.
1600m run: 2 - Molly Rossman 6:01.57; 10 - Tasker 7:01.32.
3200m run: 4 - Rossman 13:19.36
4x100m relay: 2 - WFHS 53.56
4x400m relay: 2 - WFHS 4:33.07
High jump: 4 - Judd 4-08
Long jump: 1 - Prouty 15-10.5; 2 - Ally Hutchison 15-01.
Triple jump: 1 - Prouty 34-07
Shot put: 1 - Brooke Flory 37-02; 28 - Jaiden Layton 20-02.
Discus: 24 - Layton 46-08
Javelin: 4 - Flory 99-07; 26 - Layton 54-00.
BOYS (10th of 11)
100m dash: 8 - Brayden Singer 12.34; 10 - Cameron Wise 12.43; 14 - Lane Johnson 13.05.
200m dash: 12 - Cade Fischer 26.02; 14 - Wise 26.71; 15 - Johnson 26.77.
800m run: 11 - Ethan Hatfield 2:19.08; 16 - Kale Link 2:25.81; 17 - Noah King 2:28.14; 22 - Timohty Pearce 2:44.09.
1600m run: 6 - E. Hatfield 4:59.97; 7 - Jeremy Haverkamp 5:01.60; 14 - Cole Rubick 5:13.96.
3200m run: 10 - Haverkamp 11:13.98; 13 - Rubick 11:28.47; 16 - Justin Downey 11:50.28.
110m hurdles: 12 - Alex Osipovitch 20.84
300m hurdles: 6 - Downey 48.85; 8 - Osipovitch 49.85.
4x100m relay: 7 - WFHS 49.09
4x400m relay: 8 - WFHS 4:08.20
4x800m relay: 8 - WFHS 9:45.30
High jump: 5 - Fischer 5-06; 10 - Wise 5-02.
Long jump: 16 - Colby Ifland 11-00
Triple jump: 11 - Pearce 29-07.25
Shot put: 13 - Zach Yelland 35-05.5; 14 - Singer 34-02.5; 23 - Wyatt Fuller 26-10.5; 27 - William Mayo 21-02.
Discus: 16 - Yelland 90-01; 22 - Ifland 70-04; 24 - Fuller 62-02; 25 - Mayo 57-01.
Javelin: 11 - Singer 112-07; 12 - Yelland 111-11; 23 - Fuller 75-00; 29 - Ifland 61-08.