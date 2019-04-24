WELLSVILLE — Three bombs, 32 runs on 27 hits in eight total innings was the line Tuesday for the Wellsville offense. Paired with eight no-hit innings through two games washed away a two-game losing streak as Eagle prep baseball dominated Santa Fe Trail on Senior Night 17-0 and 15-0 (both games in four innings). WHS seniors honored were Jeff Ebeck, Blake Ohlmeier, Tanner Shalkoski, Dawson Reeve, Kobe Channel, Dawson Donovan and Zach Vance.

Channel had himself a night, building on an already impressive 2019 campaign by going 4-5 at the plate with two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. His season homerun total is up to seven.

Reeve nearly matched his teammate’s RBI total in Game 1, finishing with seven driven in thanks in large part to a game-ending grand slam. He had eight total RBIs on five hits.

The WHS offense as a whole struck out just one time versus 15 walks.

Ebeck tossed four hitless innings in the opener, striking out six and walking one. Shalkoski and Jackson Showalter combined for four innings in Game 2, with Showalter striking out three and walking two in three innings.

The Eagles (13-3) are in a battle for regional supremacy with Jefferson West (10-2), and have two road doubleheaders remaining on the regular season schedule. The team plays at undefeated Iola (10-0) Tuesday.

WEST FRANKLIN

LYNDON — Wellsville wasn’t the only Franklin County team to light up the scoreboard this week. The West Franklin High School baseball team swept Lyndon Monday 17-3 and 13-4 to win the eighth and ninth out of its last 10 games.

Falcon bats tallied 30 runs on 23 hits and 28 walks. The team also stole 32 bases. That was backed up by the pitching, which struck out 20 batters versus seven walks in 13 innings.

The road team scored the final 10 runs of the opener, including a six-run top of the sixth. It followed that up with six runs in the first inning of the nightcap.

Nathan Hower scored six runs and drove in three on one hit and five walks for WFHS. He swiped a team-high eight bags. Ryan Schmitz scored five runs and knocked in two on five hits. Tanner Sink had three RBIs and three runs scored on five hits.

Tanner Gould allowed four runs (two earned) in four innings on the mound in Game 2, striking out five and walking three. Justin Purdue pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out seven with no walks.

Wes Ecord pitched four innings in the opener, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

West Franklin (11-3) plays its final three doubleheaders on the road, starting Thursday at Mission Valley in Eskridge.