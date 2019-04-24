Cyclone baseball got just one game in Tuesday against visiting Eudora, but made it count. Wet conditions forced a postponement of the nightcap until May 6. That announcement came following an 8-6 Ottawa High School win ­­— the team’s third in its last four games.

The home team got off to a hot start at the plate, scoring two runs in the first inning and building a 7-0 lead before the Cardinals got on the board.

“Conditions were not great [Tuesday],” Shawn Herrmann, OHS head baseball coach, said. “It was bad for both teams, but it feels good to get a win. I loved our jump start right away. We had a lot of hard-hit balls and put up two runs in the first inning. Their pitcher is a really good pitcher and it is good to see a lot of hard-hit balls and being aggressive on the bases.”

Eudora didn’t go down without a fight, and went on a 6-1 run before Nikolas Reimer and Daidrien Aho came in to pitch 1.1 combined scoreless innings. Aho picked up the save, allowing two baserunners, but zero runs with a strikeout in the top of the seventh.

Through the bad weather, Ottawa pitchers combined to allow eight hits in seven inning with eight walks and five strikeouts. Jackson Murphy started the game and went 4.2 innings of two-run ball with four walks and three strikeouts.

At the plate, the Cyclones had nine hits while striking out just twice and walking six times. Cameron Reynolds led the charge with two runs and two RBIs on a pair of hits and a walk. JD Van Horn had three hits with an RBI and Aho drove one run in. Brady Beets scored twice on a hit and a walk and Chad Bones scored twice on two walks.

Ottawa (7-6) plays back-to-back non-league games Friday and Saturday. The team travels to Gardner-Edgerton High School Friday to take on the 10-5 Trailblazers — a team that beat OHS 16-1 April 11. The Cyclones return home for a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday with St. James Academy (6-6), a rescheduled game that was originally set to be the season opener.

“Both teams are very skilled and talented,” Herrmann said. “We are talking about one of the better 5A and 6A schools, so it will be a definite challenge for us. We are going to have to be aggressive and do a lot of things right. We are always up for the challenge.”