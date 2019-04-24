LOUISBURG — A new meet saw a new anchor for Ottawa High School golf. Cade Gollier took second Monday at Metcalf Ridge Golf Course in Louisburg, tying winner Calvin Dillon with a 77, but falling in a score card playoff (one hole is selected pre-meet to be the tiebreaker). His performanced elevated OHS to a first-place team finish ­— its fourth in a row — beating host Louisburg by seven strokes (333-340).

“Every tournament one or two team members come through with good scores,” Mark Eggold, OHS head golf coach, said. “This time it was Gollier and [Isaac] Bones who both recorded their best rounds of the season.”

Bones shot an 80 to place third just behind Gollier and Dillon. Collin Hanson placed sixth with an 85, Richard Blevins placed eighth with a 91, Dylan Fanningplaced ninth with a 92 and Zach King shot a 100.

The Cyclones are set to host their home tournament Monday at Great Life Golf in Ottawa.

WELLSVILLE

IOLA — Eagle golf placed second Tuesday at the Buck Quincy Invitational in Iola. The team finished runner-up by 11 strokes to meet champion Anderson County (185-196) in a nine-hole tournament.

Jackson Showalter was the top finisher for Wellsville, placing fifth with a 46. Gabe Good was one stroke behind with a 47 to earn a seventh-place medal. Luke Smith shot a 52 to place 14th, Aiden Kearney shot a 53 to place 15th, Kaylie Reese shot a 56 to place 19th and Dylan Schnoor shot a 59 to place 24th.