There are a number of products from Kansas universities who have a good chance to hear their name called during the 2019 NFL Draft this weekend.

Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and Alex Barnes, Kansas’ Daniel Wise and Washburn’s Corey Ballentine all are likely draft picks, with three-time first-team all-Big 12 OL Risner offering the best chance to see a Kansan player taken during Thursday’s first round, though it’s more likely he will fall to the second round Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound lineman offers versatility with his ability to play all over the line, and NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares him to fellow ex-Wildcat Cody Whitehair, this year a Pro Bowl center for the Chicago Bears. NFL.com says he should become an instant starter in the league.

Among teams with glaring needs on the offensive line are Arizona, Jacksonville, Denver, Minnesota, Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ballentine, a Shawnee Heights product, is surprisingly the second-best prospect from a Kansas university. He is projected to go as high as the fourth round, according to NFL.com, after a huge Senior Bowl showing and putting up exemplary numbers at the NFL Draft Combine. The three-time all-MIAA honoree ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 4.14-second 20-yard shuttle and the sixth-best time in the three-cone drill at 6.82 seconds during the Combine.

Zierlein says Ballentine has “high character with (the) same work ethic in the classroom that he has on the field” and adds that his “arms dangle down like ivy vines from his frame.”

Ballentine had three blocked kicks to go with 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 pass break ups and 2 forced fumbles in 2018.

“Explosive, NFL-caliber athlete with outstanding speed and plus short-area quickness to match routes and drive on throws,” Zierlein said on NFL.com. “Ballentine's long speed, play strength and twitch will be coveted by teams looking for man-cover talent. While he could find early reps as a plus special teams performer, his trip to the Senior Bowl should give teams an early indication of how quickly he can acclimate to a step up in competition in coverage.”

Among teams with glaring needs at corner are Kansas City, Seattle, Detroit and the New York Giants.

Pittsburg native Barnes, a power back, is projected to go in the fifth round. The 6-foot, 226-pounder rushed for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns on 256 carries as a junior in Bill Snyder’s final season, earning second-team All Big 12 honors. He posted a Combine-best 34 reps at his position on the bench press and had the third-best vertical jump by an RB at 38.5 inches.

Among the teams with a glaring hole at running back are Houston, Oakland, Kansas City, Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Wise, a first-team all-Big 12 defensive tackle, is projected to go in the seventh round. The 6-3, 290-pound Jayhawk senior had seven sacks in 2017 and five in 2018. In 2016, he had two blocks and a fumble recovery with three sacks. Over four seasons at KU, he recorded 151 tackles, 44 for loss, with 18.5 sacks and 3 blocks.

Among the teams with glaring holes at defensive tackle are Oakland, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle, the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets.

KU receiver Steven Sims and linebacker Joe Dineen also could find an opportunity in the pros as undrafted free agents, as could K-State defensive backs Duke Shelley and Kendall Adams.

The first round will air beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will air beginning at 6 p.m. Friday on ABC, ESPN/ESPN2 and NFL Network. The final four rounds will air beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.