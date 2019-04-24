Timely hitting in not-so timely conditions boosted Ottawa High School past one of the top teams in 4A. Lady Cyclones softball swept Eudora, which was 12-1 coming into Tuesday’s contests, 7-5 and 13-7. OHS has now won four in a row and eight of its last nine games.

Both teams battled soggy conditions that forced the nightcap to be moved to the junior varsity field one inning in at Orlis Cox Sports Complex in Ottawa.

“The girls stayed focused all seven innings through both games,” Amber Dickey, OHS head softball coach, said. “Their energy levels stayed up and they really pushed through. It wasn’t a roller coaster like it has been where we score a couple and then hold off for a couple of innings. It was constant.”

In 12 total innings of offense, Ottawa scored runs in eight of them, and never went scoreless for two in a row.

Eudora put up two runs in the top of the third in the opener to cut an Ottawa lead to 4-3. The home team bounced back for a run in the bottom of the fourth only to have the Lady Cardinals come back and tie the score with two runs, scored by Grace Lovett and Sierra Smith, in the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ottawa’s Justine Kennington and Alli Kerns scored what would be the game-winning runs thanks back-to-back singles and stolen bases by each, followed by a two-out single by Moriah Geschwenter.

“She definitely stepped up and was thinking about the team and not the individual,” Dickey said of Geschwenter’s performance through both games. “She did what needed to be done.”

The Cardinals had two on in the top of the seventh, but failed to score.

After Alex Powell started Game 2 for OHS, Emma Stottlemire relieved her once the game changed fields and pitched the final six innings. Both teams got the bats going early with the Cyclones taking a 7-4 lead after two thanks to a four-run bottom of the second. From there, Eudora managed just three runs in the final five frames while OHS scored three each in the fourth and sixth.

Geschwenter finished with three RBIs and three runs scored in Game 2, while Lauren Curtis drove in two and scored three times. Kirsten Evans also drove in a pair of runs.

Ottawa (9-3) starts a long road trip with a Friday doubleheader at De Soto (3-11).