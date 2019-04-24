Both the Wellsville and West Franklin High School softball teams ended six-game slumps this week with sweeps. Wellsville put together a strong showing on Senior Night Tuesday, beating Santa Fe Trail 8-4 and 8-7. West Franklin broke out for 31 runs at Lyndon Monday after scoring two runs total in its previous six games. The Lady Falcons won 15-0 and 16-8.

WELLSVILLE

The Lady Eagles have been victim of big innings late from their opponents this season. This time around, WHS kept the Chargers at bay by building big leads early and closing late.

Wellsville scored nine of its 16 total runs in the first three innings, aided by three-RBI performances from Ally Newhouse and Alli Ross. Newhouse and fellow senior Grace Showalter were honored for Senior Night.

Ross had one of Wellsville’s biggest hits, a two-run jack in Game 1 that was one of five extra-base hits for the Lady Eagles.

Maddie McCoy, Maggie Heath, Julia Delgado and Showalter all had three-hit performances. Jayden Hull and Jadyn Troutman scored three runs apiece.

Hull struck out five in 7.2 total innings pitched, earning the win in Game 1 and the save in Game 2. Lexi McDaniel pitched 6.1 innings in Game 1, walking five in soggy conditions.

“Of course it was wet and the ball was slick so it was tough for both teams,” Chris Rose, WHS head softball coach, said. “We aren’t going to use that as an excuse. We had to get things done.”

Santa Fe Trail scored a run in the top of the sixth of Game 2 and four runs in the top of the seventh before Hull recorded the final two outs.

“Our attitudes have been great, but we know we have so much work to do to be super competitive as previous teams,” Rose said.

Wellsville (4-12) is set to play Tuesday at Iola.