The Ottawa University baseball team lost 11-9 Friday in Ottawa to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the first of a three-game series. Ottawa and Oklahoma Wesleyan played the second game of the doubleheader Friday and the results were not available at press time.

The series concludes today with the final game of the series, beginning at 3 p.m. It will also mark the end of the season for the Braves.

Oklahoma Wesleyan used just four hits to score those 11 runs. Ottawa committed three errors and the pitchers walked 11 batters.

Ottawa pounded 16 hits. Kyle Banister and Sheldon Paramore had three hits and two RBIs each. Elliot Antonetty finished with a team-best four RBIs.

Oklahoma Wesleyan jumped to a 9-0 lead with three runs in the first and third innings, added two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Ottawa rallied with a seven-run sixth inning. Ottawa had five hits in the uprising. Antonetty had the big blow with a grand slam home run.

Both teams plated two runs in the seventh frame to finish off the scoring.