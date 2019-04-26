LEAVENWORTH — The Ottawa University men’s lacrosse team saw its season come to an end Thursday in the KCAC semifinals.

The Braves fell to No. 4 Missouri Valley, 22-13, in Leavenworth. The game was nip-and-tuck through the first three periods. Missouri Valley took control of the game with six unanswered goals in the fourth period.

Aiden Baker paced Ottawa with four goals and 13 total shots.

The Braves finished the season with an overall record of 7-6 and a KCAC conference record of 5-1, which gave them the co-championship.

During the season, two players set program records.

Pearson Willis was the first player to reach 200 career points. Baker was the first to reach 50-plus goals in a single season.

Ottawa had six Braves named to the 2019 All-KCAC Teams, were Co-KCAC champions, began receiving votes in the NAIA coaches poll, four KCAC players of the week and Baker earning the 2019 KCAC offensive player of the year honors.