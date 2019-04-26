The Ottawa University softball finished its home portion of the schedule Wednesday with a bang. The Lady Braves swept Bethel College with a walk-off victory in the opener and an 11-3 win in the nightcap.

In the opener, Ottawa needed a two-out two-run home run from Ellena Cott-Laurie to pull out an 11-10 victory. Cott-Laurie went 3-for-3, driving in four runs and scoring one. Sammi Bates had three hits, four RBIs and scored two runs.

Brandi Cayler pitched in four innings, striking out one. Jordyn Sage earned her first victory of the season, pitching the final three innings. She struck out six.

Ottawa dominated the nightcap from start to finish. Ottawa scored three in the first and erupted for eight in the fifth inning.

Alexa Romero went 3-for-3, driving in two runs and scoring two. Bates had three hits in four at bats, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Ottawa (23-17, 15-7) closes the regular season 1 p.m. today in Hillsboro against Tabor College.