LEAVENWORTH — Same song, same verse for the fourth straight time.

The Ottawa University and No. 2 Benedictine College women’s lacrosse teams meet for the fourth straight year in the KCAC Tournament championship game. The two rivals meet 1 p.m. today in Leavenworth.

Ottawa (7-7, 4-2) advanced Thursday with a 10-5 victory over Saint Ambrose in the KCAC semifinals. Ottawa used a big second half to upend the Fighting Bees. Saint Ambrose scored the first three goals of the game before Ady Barraza put the Braves on the board. OU went into half trailing SMU, 5-2.

Ottawa dominated the second half, scoring eight unanswered goals to seal the victory.

Goalkeeper Bailey Williams tallied six saves for the game. Barraza led the Ottawa offensive attack. She scored four of the 10 goals, earning an assist and picked up four ground balls. She had eight shots total with six of them being on frame.