There will be plenty of representation for Franklin County schools at Cessna Stadium this weekend. A total of 23 individuals across four area high schools qualified for the state track and field meet in Wichita Friday and Saturday. Six of those athletes — Abby Brown, Landen Compton, Tyler Stevenson, Summer Spigle, Phillip Swank and Paige McDaniel — qualified in multiple individual events and five other relay teams will be competing for state medals.

On top of that, the West Franklin girls team finished as the 3A regional runner-up in Girard, making it the second consecutive year the Lady Falcons have earned second place. They beat out Burlington by one point.

Below are the regional track results. Individuals placing in the top four qualify for state.

REGIONAL TRACK RESULTS

Ottawa HS

at Paola

BOYS

100m dash: 12 - Cordell Gardenhire 11.71

200m dash: 9 - Gardenhire 23.84

3200m run: 1 - Josiah Jahn 10:46.05

Discus: 9 - Jayson Brown 119-08

Javelin: 4 - Ryan Jensen 152-08; 10 - Payton Lee 136-00; 18 - Elias White 103-03.

Shot put: 1 - Brown 49-01; 4 - Aaron Doran 47-04.

GIRLS

200m dash: 4 - Summer Spigle 26.74

400m dash: 1 - Spigle 59.95

High jump: 5 - Payton Bruce 4-08; 9 - Sierra Ferguson 4-06.

Long jump: 11 - Juliet Lane 15-02.75

Triple jump: 5 - Lane 32-06; 10 - Sofia Ficken 30-07.5.

Discus: 1 - Jaine Johnson 112-11; 10 - Theresa Bruna 90-06.

Javelin: 11 - Ficken 91-02

Shot put: 4 - Bruna 35-02.5

West Franklin HS

at Girard

BOYS (10th out of 14)

100m dash: 6 - Phillip Swank 11.53

200m dash: 3 - Swank 22.64

800m run: 11 - Kale Link 2:23.13; 13 - Noah King 2:25.86.

1600m run: 5 - Ethan Hatfield 4:50.44; 11 - Nathan Hassler 5:31.13.

3200m run: 10 - Jeremy Haverkamp 11:38

110m hurdles: 6 - Caleb McKenzie 18.85

300m hurdles: 6 - McKenzie 43.85

4x100m relay: 7 - WFHS 46.06 *school record (Brayden Singer, Cade Fischer, Clayton Noyons, Swank)

4x400m relay: 8 - WFHS 3:45.37 (McKenzie, Singer, Noyons, Fischer)

High jump: 5 - Fischer 5-10; 6 - Cameron Wise 5-08.

Long jump: 2 - Swank 20-03

Shot put: 10 - Zach Yelland 37-07.5

Discus: 10 - Yelland 110-07

Javelin: 15 - Yelland 92-07.5

GIRLS (second out of 15)

400m dash: 3 - Lily Judd 1:03.73

800m run: 1 - Bailey Leach 2:26.54 *school record; 8 - Riley Zentz 2:49.88.

1600m run: 5 - Molly Rossman 6:00.84

3200m run: 2 - Rossman 13:00.67; 3 - Maddie Montgomery 13:26.55.

4x100m relay: 2 - WFHS 51.28 *school record (Judd, Leach, Alli Hutchison, Kamryn Prouty)

4x400m relay: 3 - WFHS 4:18.07 (Hutchison, Judd, Montgomery, Leach)

High jump: 5 - Judd 4-10

Pole vault: 6 - Kaitlyn Pringle 6-06

Long jump: 9 - Prouty 14-04.5

Triple jump: 5 - Prouty 33-08.5

Shot put: 2 - Brooke Florey 35-11; 6 - Jenna Walters 33-07.5.

Discus: 14 - Walters 84-05

Javelin: 6 - Flory 115-08; 9 - Walters 97-06.5.

Wellsville HS

at Girard

BOYS (eight out of 14)

400m dash: 4 - Josh Brewster 53.06

800m run: 6 - Brewster 2:13.60; 12 - Josh Calderwood 2:24.58.

110m hurdles: 3 - Ian Smith 16.86

300m hurdles: 7 - Smith 44.26

4x100m relay: 6 - WHS 45.95 (Ethan Strawn, Andrew Galloway, Anthony Signs, Ethan Ewing)

4x400m relay: 2 - WHS 3:34.38 (Strawn, Scott Hoehn, Signs, Brewster)

4x800m relay: 6 - WHS 9:06.13 (Hoehn, Ethan Elliot, Zeb Harris, Brewster)

Pole vault: 2 - Ewing 11-06

Shot put: 7 - Chase Farley 40-06.25

Discus: 13 - Eduardo Lopez 95-07

Javelin: 10 - Ryan Savage 123-07.5; 11 - Smith 121-01.5.

GIRLS (10th out of 15)

800m run: 2 - Paige McDaniel 2:27.39

1600m run: 1 - McDaniel 5:37.55

4x100m relay: 10 - WHS 56.18 (Tolyn Ebberts, Laney Overman, Bethany Pearson, Raven Loudermill)

4x400m relay: 8 - WHS 4:45.29 (Loudermill, Shayla Clary, Pearson, Ebberts)

Discus: 15 - Jaiden Doles 79-08

Javelin: 1 - Jadyn Troutman 124-08

Central Heights HS

at Jefferson Co. North

BOYS (seventh of 16)

200m dash: 11 - Bralen Bowker 24.52; 17 - David Craft 27.00.

400m dash: 8 - Bowker 57.47; 13 - Craft 59.99.

800m run: 3 - Tyler Stevenson 2:06.62

1600m run: 4 - Stevenson 4:54.95; 11 - Jarod Crawford 5:21.09.

3200m run: 4 - Caleb Meyer 10:48.99; 6 - Bryce Sommer 11:09.78.

110m hurdles: 1 - Landen Compton 15.61

300m hurdles: 2 - Compton 43.62

4x800m relay: 2 - CHHS 8:48.40 (Meyer, Stevenson, Alex Cannady, Crawford)

Long jump: 8 - Bowker 17-04.75

Shot put: 13 - Joshua Born 33-11.5; 15 - Josh Thompson 30-05.

Discus: 9 - Born 94-01; 11 - Austin Coffman 92-06.

Javelin: 7 - Jayden Lee 127-09; 14 - Ryder Roll 102-03.

GIRLS (eighth of 16)

100m dash: 12 - Faith Midfelt 14.48; 13 - Jennifer Hale 14.60.

200m dash: 3 - Abby Brown 27.57; 16 - Midfelt 30.66.

400m dash: 2 - Brown 1:03.49

3200m run: 2 - Lily Meyer 12:56.44; 7 - Madison Bridges 13:20.87.

100m hurdles: 6 - Taryn Compton 19.34

300m hurdles: 4 - Compton 55.50

4x800m relay: 3 - CHHS 10:45.87 (Compton, Bridges, Meyer, Brown)

Long jump: 11 - Midfelt 13-02.75

Shot put: 7 - Cyla Gardner 33-01.5

Discus: 14 - Addey Froggatte 73-10; 15 - Gardner 67-01.

Javelin: 14 - Froggatte 78-04