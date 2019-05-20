Ottawa University announced a number of signings across several athletic programs Friday and Monday. Here is the full list of incoming Braves:

Joseph Smith, men’s wrestling

Smith is from Cocoa, Florida and attended Rockledge High School.

He lettered in wrestling and football at Rockledge High School. He was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and twice finished in the top eight at the state tournament.

Smith is the son of Lalonni and Greg Stephens and plans to major in engineering.

Isaiah Durman, men’s soccer

Durman is from Carl Junction, Missouri and attended Carl Junction High School.

Durman lettered in soccer and track and field at Carl Junction High School. He was twice named All-Conference and All-District.

Durman is the son of Trisha Durman and plans to major in biology.

Luke Stone, men’s soccer

Stone is from Auburn, Washington and attended Auburn Riverside High School.

Stone lettered in soccer at Auburn Riverside High School. He helped the Ravens to three state tournament appearances and two state championships.

Stone is the son of Barry and Jenifer Stone and plans to major in engineering.

Andre Jackson and Jaquan Daniels, men’s basketball

Jackson is from Turner, Kansas, and Daniels is from Columbus, Georgia. Both are transfers from Highland Community College and join former teammate, Ryan Haskins.

Jackson lettered in basketball at Highland Community College. This past season, he averaged 6.7 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Scotties. Jackson earned Third Team All-Conference. At Turner High School, he lettered in basketball, football, and track.

Daniels lettered in basketball at HCC. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on his way to being named Third Team All-Conference. At Hardaway High School, Daniels lettered in basketball.

“Andre and Jaquan came in a package deal for us,” Aaron Siebenthall, OU head men’s basketball, said in an OU news release. “They are best friends and wanted to find a school together. They are both versatile players that come from a winning program in Highland who held a No. 1 national ranking at one point last year in NJCAA DII. Andre can play the 1-4 position and can do it all. He is a great defender who makes everyone around him better. He also shot 48% from the floor last year as a guard. Jaquan is a super athletic wing who is best in transition. He is a plus defender who will be able to guard 1-4. We are excited to keep the Highland pipeline alive and welcome Jaquan and Andre to the Ottawa hoops family.”

Jackson is the son of Misty Wiedner, and Daniels is the son of Jemeka Hall and Demetrius Daniels.

Brianna Rickert, women’s bowling

Rickert is a transfer from Spring Arbor University (Michigan). Rickert is from Traverse City, Michigan and attended Traverse City West Senior High.

Rickert spent two seasons at Spring Arbor University. She placed sixth at the SHU Halo Classic in 2018 with a 176.5 average. In 2017-18, Rickert was named a Daktronic Scholar Athlete, a NCBCA Collegiate Scholar Athlete, earned the Spring Arbor Bowling Character Award, and the WHAC Champions of Character Award.

At Traverse City West Senior High, Rickert lettered in bowling and softball. She helped her team to four GNHSBC Conference Championships and was named the GNHSBC individual champion in 2017. Rickert was a Junior Gold National qualifier in 2015 and again in 2017. She was the 2015 GNHSBC Holiday Tournament Champion. Rickert was named to the GNHSBC Dream Team four times and had a GNHSBC high average of 168 as a sophomore. She had a GNHSBC high average of 171 as a junior and was undefeated. In her senior season, Rickert had a GNHSBC high average of 173, finishing her career with a record off 60-10. She was named Traverse City West Freshman of the Year and was a two-time team MVP. During her freshman season, the Traverse City West girl’s bowling team started a conference winning streak that now stands at 55 straight matches. Rickert has a high game of 279.

“Brianna will add immediate experience to our women’s program,” Geoff Poston, OU head bowling coach, said in a school news release. “I expect her to fit in well with our ladies. She has tremendous character and is an outstanding student. Brianna will have a year to practice and grow with our team before she starts to compete.”

Rickert is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Rickert and plans to major in biology.

Analiese Galdeano and Casson Rasmussen, softball

Galdeano is from San Antonio, Texas and attended Incarnate Word High School. Rasmussen is from Santa Cruz, California, and attended Scotts Valley High School.

Galdeano earned two letters on the softball diamond for Weatherford College. She earned academic honors in 2018-19 and was twice an academic all-conference selection.

At Incarnate Word High School, Galdeano lettered in softball. She helped the Shamrocks to a TAPPS state championship in 2016 and again in 2017. Galdeano played in the 2017 All-Star game and helped IWHS to a TAPPS 6A State Championship appearance. She was a third team All-District selection in 2016 and 2017. Galdeano was named to the All-State Tournament Team in 2016 and 2017.

“We are very excited to have Analiese joining our program,” Jay Kahnt, OU head softball coach, said in an OU news release. “She is an established catcher and will add to our depth at catcher. Analiese comes from a great program at Weatherford and will bring those winning ways with her. She has a great work ethic and attitude and will fit right into our program.”

Galdeano is the daughter of Cindy and Ruben Galdeano and plans to major in communications.

Rasmussen lettered in 2018 and 2019 on the softball field for Weatherford College. She helped WC to two, Region 5 Conference Tournament qualifiers. Rasmussen was a three-time NTJCAC Player of the Week selection as a sophomore. She earned NTJCAC Player of the Week honors as a freshman, throwing six no-hit innings against eventual national champion Temple College. Rasmussen earned NJCAA academic honors, was named to the Northern Texas Junior College All-Academic Team, and was a NJCAA Region 5 Second Team All-Conference selection.

At Scotts Valley High School, she helped her softball team to four state appearances and a CCS section runner-up. Rasmussen helped the Falcons’ basketball team to four state tournaments and two quarterfinal appearances. She was a four-time All-Conference selection, was named Pitcher of the Year as a junior, and was named the conference MVP as a senior. Rasmussen was a two-time all-conference selection on the basketball court. As a junior, she has a 2.21 ERA in 104 innings with 13 wins and 67 strike outs. She was named SCCAL Pitcher of the Year. In her senior season, Rasmussen had a 2.75 ERA in 137 innings with 11 wins and 93 strikeouts. She hit .513 with seven home runs, earning SCCAL MVP honors.

“Casson is a great addition to our pitching staff,” said Kahnt. “We expect her to come right in and contribute immediately. She comes from a winning program and knows how to win in the circle. We are excited to get Casson on campus this fall.”

Rasmussen is the daughter of Matt and Lisa Rasmussen and plans to major in business administration. She played travel ball for the San Jose Lady Sharks under head coach Rick Reyes.

Kassandra Lagadon, women’s soccer

Lagadon is from Hayward, California, and is a transfer from Dakota Wesleyan University. Lagadon attended Conley-Caraballo High School. She also attended Chabot College.

Lagadon earned one letter on the soccer field at Dakota Wesleyan University in 2017. She played in 15 games for the Tigers. Lagadon had one assist and took seven shots with three of them being on goal. At Chabot College, she led the team in assists and was named the team’s strongest midfielder/forward. Lagadon lettered in soccer at Conley-Caraballo High School.

Lagadon is the daughter of Laura Zanate and Leo Lagadon and plans to major in business administration and minor in sports management.